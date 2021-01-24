Elitium Price Reaches $4.67 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00014184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $140.40 million and approximately $275,619.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00836234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.33 or 0.04554118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017996 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

