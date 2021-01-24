Ellaism Market Capitalization Achieves $234,876.19 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $234,876.19 and approximately $158.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,122,147 coins and its circulating supply is 41,070,816 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars.

