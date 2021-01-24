Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Hits $62.19 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Elrond has a market cap of $692.56 million and approximately $62.19 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $41.36 or 0.00126232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.88 or 0.01031106 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,062,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,742,835 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.