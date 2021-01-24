ELTCOIN Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $68,144.87 and approximately $10,529.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

