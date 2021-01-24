ELYSIA One Day Trading Volume Hits $469,529.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.96 million and $469,529.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.