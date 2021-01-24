Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Tops $78,188.55

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $78,188.55 and approximately $130,611.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

