Emercoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,050.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $37,050.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00043724 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,842,439 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

