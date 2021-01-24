Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

