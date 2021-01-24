Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

