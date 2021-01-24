Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $392,471.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.
Eminer Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Buying and Selling Eminer
Eminer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.
