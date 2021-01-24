Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.35 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $154.29 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00130059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00280211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,512.43 or 0.99547609 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,357,300 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

