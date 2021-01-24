Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EXK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.53. 2,548,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $713.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

