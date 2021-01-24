Endor Protocol Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $183,743.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00332198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.21 or 0.01549456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

