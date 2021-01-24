Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 18% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $14,351.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.
Enecuum Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Enecuum Coin Trading
Enecuum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
