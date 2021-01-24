Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $416,363.81

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 170% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 188.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $416,363.81 and $522.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

