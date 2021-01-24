Energo (TSL) Market Cap Hits $165,455.70

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $165,455.70 and approximately $62.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

