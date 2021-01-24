Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.25 ($10.88).

Several research firms have commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ENI opened at €8.50 ($10.00) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €13.61 ($16.01).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

