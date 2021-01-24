Enigma Trading Down 36.8% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $56,433.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00332339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003596 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.74 or 0.01494243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

