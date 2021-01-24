Enjin Coin Trading Up 69% This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $334.12 million and approximately $93.93 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.