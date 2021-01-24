Enzyme Finance Price Hits $38.82 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $57.34 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.82 or 0.00121558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.