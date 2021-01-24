EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $47,751.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

