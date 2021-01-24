Equal Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $46,640.33 and $39.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

