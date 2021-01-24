Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

