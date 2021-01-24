Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

NYSE EFX opened at $178.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

