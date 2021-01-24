Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.