ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $38,209.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.