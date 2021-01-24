Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $530,481.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,683.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.41 or 0.04240120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00434170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.46 or 0.01361797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00547765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00429660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00281892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,839,325 coins and its circulating supply is 27,535,603 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

