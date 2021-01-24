ethArt Price Tops $2.29 on Top Exchanges (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ethArt has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. ethArt has a total market cap of $658,924.98 and $1.00 million worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethArt token can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00076147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.04 or 0.04554713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017605 BTC.

ethArt Profile

ethArt (CRYPTO:ARTE) is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

Buying and Selling ethArt

ethArt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ethArt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

