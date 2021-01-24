Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $840.02 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $879.06 million and $840.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00023669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.35 or 0.04247738 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

