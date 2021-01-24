Ethereum Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $143,210.21 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

ETG is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

