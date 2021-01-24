Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $37,940.24 and $8.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

