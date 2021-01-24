Ethereum Yield Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for $10.04 or 0.00030530 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $4,645.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

