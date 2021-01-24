Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $212,423.46 and $17,971.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.