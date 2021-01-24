EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. EUNO has a market cap of $5.36 million and $963.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.10 or 0.00777810 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,100,237,922 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.