EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $84,453.48 and $74,010.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00063231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003186 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.