Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Everex has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $240,541.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.