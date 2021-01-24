Everex Tops One Day Volume of $595,098.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Everex has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $595,098.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

