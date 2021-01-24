Everipedia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.94 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $39.19 million and $3.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00130738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00279309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,868.91 or 1.00306012 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,399,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,199,797 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

