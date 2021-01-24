EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $255,900.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

