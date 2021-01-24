EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVOP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
