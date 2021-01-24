EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

