Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

