ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.