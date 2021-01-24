EXMR FDN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,819.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $201,508.90 and approximately $95,819.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

