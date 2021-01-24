Exosis (EXO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,135.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $15,079.93 and $1,135.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.30 or 0.04360352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00442195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.01376060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00539930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00422055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00274428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 677,834 coins and its circulating supply is 512,834 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

