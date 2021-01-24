Exosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,306.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,576.07 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.21 or 0.04107165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00430327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.01352203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00539586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00430623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00275230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023350 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 677,560 coins and its circulating supply is 512,560 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.