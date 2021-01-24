Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $640,278.55 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Expanse has a market cap of $640,278.55 and $6,295.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.25 or 0.04087962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00429007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00431416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

