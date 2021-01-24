Expanse Price Tops $0.0340 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $639,106.59 and $6,140.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.36 or 0.04374199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00441425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.01383530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00536115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00423072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00273824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00023857 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.