Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $275,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $243,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.