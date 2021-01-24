Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) alerts:

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.