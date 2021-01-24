Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.